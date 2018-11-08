Greece's unicameral parliament on Thursday passed a measure to return 820 million euros ($935.5 million) to civil servants who had their salaries drastically reduced during the years of the severe economic crisis that ravaged the country.

The proposal, which had the backing of all parties except the neo-Nazi outfit Golden Dawn, came after the Supreme Administrative Court ruled two years ago that the pay cuts implemented between 2012-16 to members of the armed forces, firefighters, doctors and university professors under orders of the country's creditors were unconstitutional.