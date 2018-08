Passengers of the ferry 'Eleftherios Venizelos' exit the port gate as firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out in the garage of the ship at the port of Piraeus, Greece, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Firefighting boats try to extinguish a fire that broke out in the garage of 'Eleftherios Venizelos' ferry at the port of Piraeus, Greece, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Firefighting boats try to extinguish a fire that broke out in the garage of 'Eleftherios Venizelos' ferry at the port of Piraeus, Greece, Aug 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Greek firefighters on Wednesday tackled a blaze that broke out on a large ferry that was forced to return to port near Athens, where all 875 passengers were able to disembark without incident.

The Eleftherios Venizelos, a 175-meter (574-foot) vessel, was in the Saronic Gulf en route to the Greek island of Crete when it was forced to turn back after a fire broke out in the ferry's garage.