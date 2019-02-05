The Greek prime minister is on Tuesday set to arrive in Ankara for a two-day official visit to Turkey, his third since taking office, in which he is due to broach several bilateral issues with the Turkish president, including the ongoing fallout of an attempted coup d'état, in which Greece found itself inadvertently implicated.

On the day of Alexis Tsipras' meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish police launched an operation at the behest of state prosecutors to arrest 182 soldiers with suspected links to the abortive 2016 coup d'état, which Turkish officials say was masterminded by exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to state news.