Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (C-R), Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartolomew I (C-L) and Ibrahin Kalin (C), a special adviser to the President of Turkey, plant a tree as they visit the Theological School of Halki in Heybeliada Island in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Metropolitan of Bursa Elpidophoros Lambriniadis (L) chats with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) at the Theological School of Halki in Heybeliada Island in Istanbul, Turkey, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The prime minister of Greece and the Eastern Orthodox Church's ecumenical patriarch on Wednesday urged the Turkish government to allow an iconic theological school on an island near Istanbul to reopen, almost half a century after it was shut down by authorities.

During their visit to the island of Heybeliada on the Sea of Marmara, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Bartholomew I of Constantinople expressed their shared hope that the once-revered Halki seminary would soon be able to again open its doors to religious students sharing the Orthodox faith.