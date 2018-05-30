Greek workers on Wednesday staged their first general strike of the year, withholding their labor for 24 hours in protest against austerity measures that will remain in place even after Greece's third international bailout package ends this summer.

Organized by the country's two main private and public sector unions - GSEE and ADEDY - the strike caused flight delays and cancellations as well as and the complete stoppage of railways but not subway lines, while ferry traffic was halted due to the participation of the sailors' union.