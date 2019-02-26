The Greek flag (R) and the flag of EU wave over the Parthenon on Acropolis Hill in central Athens, Greece, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

A month after the Greek government raised the minimum wage for the first time since the economic crisis that ravaged the country's economy, workers in the Mediterranean nation continued to confront a sense of hopelessness, low salaries and a highly unregulated labor market.

Workers in Greece have seen an increase on their payslips for the first time since 2012. Then, on the insistence of the International Monetary Fund managing the country's huge economic bailout with the European Union in the aftermath of the 2007/8 financial crisis, it was cut from 752 euros (around $854 at the time) to 586 euros gross, or 510 for under 25s.