Supporters of SYRIZA party listen to the speech of the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) during the party's main pre-election rally at central Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, July 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Greeks are heading to the ballot on Sunday determined to change their government as polls suggest a voters will punish the left-leaning incumbent in favor of the conservatives.

Voters are not planning to elect the center-right New Democracy party because they are convinced by their manifesto but rather to punish incumbent Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ party for its unfulfilled promises.