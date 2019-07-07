Greeks on Sunday faced a snap general election in which the right could emerge victorious, but the sweltering heat has caused jams in the capital as people flocked to the beach with politicians urging voters to visit polling stations.
The Greek capital was struck by traffic jams Sunday morning as people swarmed to the coast to cool off, which from the early hours was awash with umbrellas, on the day some 10 million people have been summoned to vote in a general election across 21,478 polling stations.