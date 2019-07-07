Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek finance minister and co-founder of the 'Democracy in Europe Movement 2025' (DiEM25) casts his vote during the general elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/PANTELIS SAITAS

Kyriakos Mitsotakis (C), leader of conservative New Democracy party, takes a photo with supporters after casting his vote at a polling station at a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras greets supporters after casting his ballot during the general elections at a polling station, in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

An eldery man casts his vote during the general elections at a polling station in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS

Voters enjoy the sun and the sea, before or after having exercised their right to vote for the general elections, at Nafplio, Peloponnese, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/VANGELIS BOUGIOTIS

A girl looks behind a voting booth as her mother marks her vote during the general elections at a polling station, in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019. EFE-EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A man walks towards the beach of Lagonissi, near Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019, during the general elections. EFE-EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Greeks on Sunday faced a snap general election in which the right could emerge victorious, but the sweltering heat has caused jams in the capital as people flocked to the beach with politicians urging voters to visit polling stations.

The Greek capital was struck by traffic jams Sunday morning as people swarmed to the coast to cool off, which from the early hours was awash with umbrellas, on the day some 10 million people have been summoned to vote in a general election across 21,478 polling stations.