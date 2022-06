The deputy head of residential lending for BBVA Peru, Tabata Hinojosa, talks to Efe in Lima on 17 June 2022. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The general manager of construction company Creativa, Fernando Carrasco, poses for Efe in Lima on 17 June 2022. EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The movement for housing that is energy efficient and in harmony with the environment is gaining steam in the heart of Peru's capital with support from developers, investors, and lenders.

Builders are increasingly including features such as solar panels, water-recycling systems, and technology that minimizes the need for energy.