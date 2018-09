A handout provided by Greenpeace on 19 September 2018 shows an aerial view of a concession in the name of the Indonesian company PT Agrinusa Persada Mulia (PT APM), which the environmental organisation Greenpeace links to the GAMA/Ganda group and the palm oil intermediary Wilmar International Limited, in the Merauke district of Papua province, Indonesia, on 31 March 2018. Part of the Yei population living in the area opposes the use of their land by the palm oil company. EPA-EFE/Ulet Ifansasti / Greenpeace HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture provided by Greenpeace on 19 September 2018 shows an aerial view of a palm oil plantation belonging to the Indonesian company Megakarya Jaya Raya, which is owned by the Yemeni private conglomerate Hayel Saeed Anam Group (HSA), and which the environmental organisation Greenpeace accuses of deforesting in a protected area, in the Boven Digoel district of Papua province, Indonesia on 31 March 2018.

A worker cuts down a plam oil tree in an illegal plantation as part of the forest restoration campaign against the palm oil industry in Tamiang, Aceh, Indonesia, 15 December 2015.

Greenpeace on Wednesday accused 25 palm oil manufacturers, 20 of which are suppliers of various international brands, of deforesting at least 1,300 square kilometers of forest, mainly in Indonesia, over the last three years.

In its "Final Countdown" report, the organization denounces cases such as the presence of plantations in protected areas and orangutan habitats, illegal forest burning for agriculture, administrative irregularities and social conflicts.