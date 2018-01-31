An aerial shot of the Amazon Warrior to whose supply vessel Greenpeace activists chained themselves to in the Taranaki port in New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday, Taranaki, New Zealand, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Greenpeace Handout/ No Sales, Editorial Use Only

Greenpeace activists on Wednesday chained themselves to the supply ship of an oil exploration vessel in the Taranaki port in New Zealand's North Island, to stop the ship from producing seismic waves through blasts in the seabed that they say have been adversely impacting the environment and marine life.

The resupply ship, Mermaid Searcher, was docked in the port of Taranaki to stock up for Amazon Warrior, a giant 125-meters long ship, which is exploring New Zealand's oceanic depths for oil on behalf of various petroleum companies.