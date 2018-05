A Greenpeace handout photo shows activists supported by Rainbow Warrior ship painting the barge as they intercept barges carrying coal from mines in Kalimantan to power plants in Java, Indonesia, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE HANDOUT

Greenpeace activists intercepted a barge carrying coal through the Karimunjawa archipelago from mines in Kalimantan in Indonesia on Wednesday.

The coal shipment was destined for power plants in Java, an island which is home to over half of Indonesia's 141 million-strong population.