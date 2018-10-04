A Greenpeace activists holds a sign next to the monument Cid Campeador Oct. 4, 2018, at the Caballito neighborhood, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE/Martin Katz

Greenpeace activists placed oxygen masks on a statue of El Cid in the Argentine capital's Caballito neighborhood Thursday to dramatize air pollution levels that exceed limits established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Twelve neighborhoods are exposed to toxins damaging to health, among the most polluted, Caballito. This is why we've decided to come to the geographical center of the city and demand clean air now," the coordinator of the Greenpeace air pollution campaign, Laura Vidal, said in a statement