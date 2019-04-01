Greenpeace activists hang a large banner on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem calling on Brazilian President Bolsonaro to 'Stop Amazon Destruction,' in Jerusalem, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Greenpeace activists on Monday hung a large banner on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem calling on Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to prevent the destruction of the Amazon as the far-right, global warming skeptic visited the city.

Several members of the non-governmental organization, clad in green vests, climbed the centuries-old walls of the old part of the Holy city using ropes to put the banner as high as possible and right in front of the hotel where he is staying. It read: "Stop Amazon Destruction."