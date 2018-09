Greenpeace activists hang on the Armada Persada II, a ship transporting Crude Palm Oil (CPO) at a Wilmar Goup port in Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Greenpeace activists unfurl a giant banner on a tank of Crude Palm Oil (CPO), and paint another, at a Wilmar Goup port in Bitung, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Around 30 Greenpeace activists Tuesday occupied a palm oil refinery belonging to Wilmar International in Indonesia, accusing the company of continuing to buy from suppliers guilty of destroying forests.

The activists used the anchor chain of the Armada Persada II tanker ship to stop it from moving and climbed the tanks of the Wilmar refinery in Bitung port, north of the Sulawesi island.