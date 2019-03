A barge carrying rubbish is seen in Manila Bay, Novaliches, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Environmental activists on board a rubber dinghy hold a banner along a barge carrying rubbish during a protest in Manila Bay, Novaliches, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Greenpeace on Tuesday protested in Manila Bay against single-use plastics and urged big firms to minimize them in the packaging of their products.

Aboard three speedboats, activists from the organization displayed several banners that called for stopping the production of single-use plastic and placed it on a barge - full of plastic waste - that crosses the bay three times a day.