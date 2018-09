Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greenpeace activists protesting against climate change unfurl a banner on the flagpoles outside the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greenpeace activists protesting against climate change unfurl a banner on the flagpoles outside the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greenpeace activists protesting against climate change unfurl a banner on the flagpoles outside the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Sep. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Greenpeace Australia activists Monday climbed flagpoles outside Parliament House in Canberra to demand the new Australian prime minister abandon his coal-loving ways and work on policies to fight climate change.

The activists unfurled a banner with an image of Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a piece of coal and the slogan "Get your hand off it."