A tractor is driven past a number of turbines at a wind power station in rural Shizuishan city, China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jul 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The environmental organization Greenpeace Thursday warned that China increased its carbon dioxide emissions by 3 percent in 2018, despite making major investments in renewable energy in the country.

This is "the largest rise since at least 2013," according to a Greenpeace report written by the renewable energy expert Lauri Myllyvirta.