A Chinese young girl wearing a protective mask runs with other school children as they cross the road during a polluted day in Beijing, China, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Greenpeace Thursday said the recent improvement in air quality in the northern part of China where the capital is located has come at the detriment of other areas where industry has moved and where pollution increased in 2017.

"NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) levels, an indicator of fossil-fuel burning, fell an average of 10 percent in Beijing, Tianjin and 26 surrounding cities but increased by approximately 6 percent in the rest of the country in the fourth quarter. This reflects the shift of industrial output outside the 28 cities after the winter action plan went into effect," the organization said in a statement.