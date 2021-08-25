The environmental watchdog Greenpeace on Wednesday urged the Chinese government to enable a scientific assessment of power adequacy, installed coal power capacity, and the risk of building more coal-fired power plants over pollution concerns.
Workers near a power plant in Beijing, China, 02 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG
