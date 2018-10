Member of the European parliament and Co President of the Green group, German Daniel Cohn Bendit (R) and Italian Monica Frassoni (L) attend a news conference at the European Parliament in Brussels Sept. 2, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Alliance 90/The Greens party leading candidates Katharina Schulze (L) and Ludwig Hartmann speak during a press conference after a board meeting at the party's headquarters in Munich, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Alliance 90/The Greens party leading candidates Katharina Schulze (L) and Ludwig Hartmann speak during a press conference after a board meeting at the party's headquarters in Munich, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

European environmentalists on Monday welcomed the results of regional ballots in Belgium and Germany's southern state of Bavaria, as well as those of Luxembourg's general elections, which saw gains for green parties ahead of European Union parliamentary elections in 2019.

In Bavaria, the Green Party gained ground, clinching first place in Munich and becoming the main opposition party to the Christian Social Union, breaking its hegemony of the region.