Abiy Ahmed greets his supporters from the stage minutes before an explosion rocked a massive rally to support him in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

An injured man is helped by others as security officers gather at the scene of an explosion during a massive rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, June 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

A grenade blast at a crowded rally in support of Ethiopia's new reformist Prime Minister on Saturday killed at least one person and injured over 154 others, the health minister confirmed.

The explosion happened at a rally in the capital Addis Ababa attended by thousands shortly after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed finished a speech and he soon took to public television to inform that the attack had killed people, though he did not specify the number.