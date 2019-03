Indian border villagers gather at a house after 120mm mortar shell hit the building allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border at Kalsian village of Nowshera sector about 157 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian border villager sorts debris from a house damaged after 120mm mortar shell hit the building allegedly fired from the Pakistani side of the disputed Kashmir border at Kalsian village of Nowshera sector about 157 km from Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

At least 18 civilians were injured in a grenade explosion on Thursday at a city bus depot in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police MK Sinha said the grenade was lobbed at the crowded bus stand in the winter capital of the north Indian state that has been battling a three-decade-long insurgency and has been on the boil since mid-February.