People carry an injured civilian on a stretcher for treatment at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Mar.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

At least one person was killed and 25 were injured in a grenade explosion on Thursday at a city bus depot in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir, which has been on high alert since an attack killed 42 security personnel three weeks ago.

Inspector General of Police MK Sinha said the grenade was lobbed at the crowded bus stand in the winter capital of the north Indian state that has been battling a three-decade-long insurgency and has been on the boil since mid-February.