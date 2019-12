Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (3-L) and some teenagers form the Fridays for Future movement take part in an action as they attend the fifth day of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

South American indigineous people attend a protest demanding action against climate change in Madrid, during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

People attend the 'March for Climate' demanding action against climate change during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/Rodrigo Jiménez

People attend a protest demanding action against climate change during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/Javier López

People attend a 'March for Climate' protest demanding action against climate change during the COP25 Climate Summit in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/David Fernández

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attend a presser during the fifth day of the UN Climate Change Conference COP25 at the Casa Encendida cultural place in Madrid, Spain, 06 December 2019. EPA/KIKO HUESCA

Greta Thunberg dodges media on the train from Lisbon to Madrid

Greta Thunberg dodges media on the train from Lisbon to Madrid

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Friday in Madrid that young people will do everything possible so the climate crisis “cannot be ignored”.

Speaking at a press conference in the Spanish capital she added that although the movement has raised public awareness of the problem “there is no victory” because CO2 emissions have continued to rise.