Relatives and friends attend the mass funeral for the victims of a series of bomb blasts at the Katuwapitiya Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Relatives and friends mourn while attending the mass funeral for the victims of a series of bomb blasts at the Katuwapitiya Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka Apr.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

Coffins of the victims of a series of bomb blasts are buried at cemetery Don David Katuwapitiya during the mass funeral in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Apr.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/M.A. PUSHPA KUMARA

The mass burial of the dead from the deadly Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka began on Tuesday as the government declared a day of national mourning and raised the death toll from the attacks to 310.

Mourners struggled to hold back their tears as coffins, after an initial mass, were taken in a procession to a graveyard and buried in a row, close to each other, in a big grave near the Katuwapitya church in Negmobo, around 40 km (25 miles) north of Colombo.