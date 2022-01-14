Zoom videos are as antiquated as a fax machine at Naples, Florida-based Optima Classical Academy, a classical virtual charter school that is a pioneer in the field of VR-based teaching and learning.
Students of that school, whose inaugural classes are slated for August 2022, will spend much of their time attending synchronous sessions in which they and the teacher will gather in real time via a virtual reality social platform created for that purpose, Adam Mangana, executive director of the company - Optima Domi - that launched the school last week and supplies OCA's curriculum, told Efe.