A photo provided by Naples, Florida-based Optima Classical Academy that shows a virtual reality environment in which an instructor teaches a class to a group of students at the University of Oxford's Bodleian Library. EFE/ Optima Classical Academy EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A promotional photo provided by Naples, Florida-based Optima Classical Academy that shows a boy using the Oculus Quest headset that offers 360-degree vision of classrooms or any other virtual space. EFE/ Optima Classical Academy EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A photo provided by Naples, Florida-based Optima Classical Academy that shows a 3D virtual reality class om which an instructor teachers a class to a group of students on the surface of Mars. EFE/ Optima Classical Academy EDITORIAL USE ONLY/AVAILABLE ONLY TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Zoom videos are as antiquated as a fax machine at Naples, Florida-based Optima Classical Academy, a classical virtual charter school that is a pioneer in the field of VR-based teaching and learning.

Students of that school, whose inaugural classes are slated for August 2022, will spend much of their time attending synchronous sessions in which they and the teacher will gather in real time via a virtual reality social platform created for that purpose, Adam Mangana, executive director of the company - Optima Domi - that launched the school last week and supplies OCA's curriculum, told Efe.