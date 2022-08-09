The innovative Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who was well known for merging a traditional Japanese aesthetic with avant-garde techniques, has died of liver cancer, his studio announced Tuesday.
Japanese designer Issey Miyake attends a press preview of the 'Miyake Issey Exhibition: The Work of Miyake Issey' at the National Art Center in Tokyo, Japan, 15 March 2016 (issued 09 August 2022). EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
Japanese designer Issey Miyake smiles during an interview in Tokyo, Japan, 24 October 2010 (issued 09 August 2022). EFE/EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/
Creations by Japanese designer Issey Miyake are on display during a press preview of the 'Miyake Issey Exhibition: The Work of Miyake Issey' at the National Art Center in Tokyo, Japan, 15 March 2016 (issued 09 August 2022). EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON