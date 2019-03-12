Travellers are seen silhouetted against a Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A Silkair Boeing 737 Max 8, the same type of aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia on 10 March 2019, is seen on the tarmac near hangers at the Changi Airport in Singapore, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Boeing Co.'s troubled 737 MAX jet was hit with new groundings in Australia, Latin America and Singapore, as the company struggled to contain the fallout from Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

With the latest groundings, about 40% of all the 737 MAX planes that Boeing has delivered since May 2017 are parked. On Monday, Boeing said it had delivered more than 370 planes to 47 customers, including leasing firms that place the jets with airlines around the world.