An outside view of the Embassy of North Korea building in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Victor Lerena

A shadowy group who claimed responsibility for a raid on the North Korean embassy in Madrid last month announced Thursday that it was temporarily suspending its activities.

On its website, the Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) said while preparing for multiple actions aimed at the North Korean regime, the activities of its members are now suspended due to attacks in speculative articles of the press.