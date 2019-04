An outside view of the Embassy of North Korea building in Madrid, Spain, Mar 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Victor Lerena

The group that claimed responsibility for the attack on the North Korean embassy in Madrid in February said Monday that it was preparing for a major event.

The Cheollima Civil Defense (CCD) group, also known as "Free Joseon," made the announcement on its website and said it would remain silent until the event.