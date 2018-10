The executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO), Arturo Vargas, delivers a press conference in Washington, DC, United States, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Segura

The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) estimates that the number of Latinos who will vote in November's mid-term elections will increase 15 percent compared to 2014, reaching 7.8 million people.

"Latinos are ready to make their voices heard," NALEO executive director Arturo Vargas said during the presentation of the report in Washington.