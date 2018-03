People participate in an event organized by the organization Rio de Paz to pay homage to the victims of violence in Rio de Janeiro on the one-year anniversary of the death of a teenage girl during a police operation, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The organization Rio de Paz payed homage Friday to the victims of violence in Rio de Janeiro on the one-year anniversary of the death of a teenage girl during a police operation.

The names and shirts of some of the children who have been killed in the last few years during the wave of violence in Rio were displayed on world-famous Copacabana beach.