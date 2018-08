An LGBTI group in Japan sent close to 26,000 signatures to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday demanding the resignation of a lawmaker who said the community was unproductive for being unable to have children.

In an article in the monthly magazine Shincho 45 in July, Japanese MP Mio Sugita called the LGBTI community "unproductive" as they did not have children and said they did not contribute to the nation's prosperity.