(FILE) Asylum seekers staring at media from behind a fence at the Oscar compound in the Manus Island detention center, Papua New Guinea, Mar. 21, 2014 (reissued Jun. 14, 2017). EPA-EFE/EOIN BLACKWELL -- ATTENTION EDITORS: IMAGE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) Asylum seekers are seen behind a fence at the Manus Island detention center, in Papua New Guinea (PNG), Mar. 21, 2014 (reissued Aug. 7, 2017). EPA-EFE/EOIN BLACKWELL -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(FILE) A handout image made available Jul. 24, 2013 of an asylum seeker boarding a plane at Momote airport, Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT, HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group comprising 40 asylum seekers being held at Australia's detention center on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, left for the United States on Tuesday under a controversial bilateral agreement.

Activist Ian Rintoul, of the Refugee Action Coalition in Sydney told EFE that Tuesday morning 40 of them had left for to Manila, in the Philippines, from where some would go to New York and the others to Los Angeles, adding that another 18 are due to leave Papua in February.