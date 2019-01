A group of at least 100 Salvadorans, including women and children, sets out for the United States in San Salvador, El Salvador, 16 January 2019. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

A group of at least 100 Salvadorans, including women and children, set out on foot for the United States in a caravan on Wednesday, joining their more than 3,000 countrymen who since last October have undertaken the arduous trek northwards.

The caravan, which was organized on the social networks, departed at about 7:10 am from Salvador del Mundo Square in this capital, where some of the migrants had arrived on Tuesday night.