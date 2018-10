Photo sent that shows the president of Argentina Mauricio Macri, speaking on October 3, 2018, during the Women 20 meeting, group fromG20, in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE/ Presidencia de Argentina /

Women 20, a coalition of women's organizations from G20 countries, presented here Wednesday to Argentine President Mauricio Macri a document with proposals to make employment, information technology and finance more inclusive for women.

The report handed over to Macri at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires represents the fruit of a year's work by 146 delegates.