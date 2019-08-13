A handout photo made available by the US Department of Homeland Security showing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations executing multiple federal criminal search warrants at one of the undisclosed seven agricultural processing plants across Mississippi on the morning 07 August 2019 as part of an ongoing HSI worksite enforcement criminal investigation. EFE/EPA/US HOMELAND SECURITY/ HANDOUT

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 09 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaks to the news media during a briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 12 August 2019. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The plan President Donald Trump's administration presented Monday to limit access to citizenship and permanent residence for migrants who receive public assistance would undermine democracy and penalize parents for seeking help to feed their children, immigrant and Latino advocacy groups said.

Trump's policy draws on a long-discarded notion of excluding migrants who seem likely to become a "public charge" by virtue of dependence on government programs such as food stamps, housing vouchers and health-care subsidies.