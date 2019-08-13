efe-epaLaura Barros Washington

The plan President Donald Trump's administration presented Monday to limit access to citizenship and permanent residence for migrants who receive public assistance would undermine democracy and penalize parents for seeking help to feed their children, immigrant and Latino advocacy groups said.

Trump's policy draws on a long-discarded notion of excluding migrants who seem likely to become a "public charge" by virtue of dependence on government programs such as food stamps, housing vouchers and health-care subsidies.