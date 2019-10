Workers build houses in a neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua, Oct. 5, 2019. The poor Central American nation, which has been racked by a deadly socio-political conflict over the past 18 months, also is plagued by a chronic and growing housing shortage. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Habitat for Humanity Nicaragua Program Manager Nancy Arostegui speaks during an interview in Managua, Nicaragua, on Oct. 5, 2019, about that poor Central American nation's chronic and growing housing shortage. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A view of recently built houses in a neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua, on Oct. 5, 2019. The poor Central American nation, which has been racked by a deadly socio-political conflict over the past 18 months, also is plagued by a chronic and growing housing shortage. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaragua has been racked since April 2018 by a deadly socio-political conflict, but it also is plagued by a silent crisis that has proved difficult to resolve - a severe and growing housing shortage.

It is difficult to assess the true scale of the problem because the most recent official statistics date back to 2014, when authorities put the housing deficit in Nicaragua - a Central American country with 6.4 million inhabitants - at 957,000.