A Rohingya refugee returns to camp carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A murder, a failed repatriation attempt and one big rally led Bangladesh to tighten its monitoring at the Rohingya refugee camps in country’s southwest as the authorities feared the security of the country.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission last week in separate orders asked mobile phone operators of the country to stop selling SIM cards and shut down internet at night in the camps. EFE-EPA