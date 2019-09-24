The scandal over President Donald Trump's contacts with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding investigating the son of former Vice President Joe Biden - the current front-running Democratic presidential contender - continued expanding on Monday with Senate Democrats demanding the opening of a probe on the matter.
Several House committees are currently investigating whether Trump delayed some $250 million in congressionally approved aid to Ukraine as he allegedly pressured Zelensky to look into Biden's activities in that nation.