Venezuela's National Assembly President Juan Guaido joins a demonstration against the Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas on May 11, 2019, the day he asked his diplomatic representative in the United States to meet with the US Southern Command to coordinate its possible aid in dealing with the crisis in his country. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, recognized as interim president of Venezuela by more than 50 countries, this Saturday asked his diplomatic representative in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, to meet with the US Southern Command to coordinate its possible aid in dealing with the Venezuelan crisis.

"We have instructed our Ambassador Carlos Vecchio to meet immediately with the Southern Command and the admiral so we can establish direct relations in matters of cooperation," the opposition leader told the dozens of people gathered in an east Caracas plaza.