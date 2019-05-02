A handout photo made available by the press office of Miraflores shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaking during an address transmitted on the mandatory radio and television station, in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES PRESS HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Photo provided by Miraflores presidential palace press office showing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (center-left) with his wife Cilia Flores (center right) at a Workers Day event in Caracas on May 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Jhonn Zerpa/Prensa Miraflores/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido addresses supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2019, a day after members of the opposition clashed with government forces. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Caracas, May 1 (efe-epa) - The head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido announced on Wednesday a general strike just hours after leading a failed military uprising, on the same day that the president, Nicolas Maduro, called on the ruling left-wing Chavismo movement to undertake the rectifications needed by the "revolution" he leads.

Guaido, who is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, was present at the opposition demonstrations to commemorate Labor Day and promised to fight for the recovery of the population's diminished purchasing power.