Caracas, May 1 (efe-epa) - The head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaido announced on Wednesday a general strike just hours after leading a failed military uprising, on the same day that the president, Nicolas Maduro, called on the ruling left-wing Chavismo movement to undertake the rectifications needed by the "revolution" he leads.
Guaido, who is recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries, was present at the opposition demonstrations to commemorate Labor Day and promised to fight for the recovery of the population's diminished purchasing power.