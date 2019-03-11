The head of the Parliament, Juan Guaido, speaks during a press conference at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

The head of the Parliament, Juan Guaido, speaks with reporters after holding a press conference at the Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 March 2019. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Pena

Two people check their mobile phones to see if they have a connection amid a power blackout in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 10, 2019.

An aid convoy burns on the Colombia-Venezuela border on Feb. 23, 2019, an incident that The New York Times reported on March 10, 2019, was most likely caused when an opposition member mishandled a Molotov cocktail. EFE-EPA/file

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as the country's interim president by about 50 governments around the world, on Sunday announced that he will ask lawmakers to decree a "state of emergency" to deal with the "catastrophe" being experienced by the country as a result of a power blackout that now has lasted some 70 hours.

Guaido said at a press conference at the National Assembly in Caracas that the legislative body "will go into emergency session (on Monday) to evaluate a state of national emergency and take (appropriate) action."