The president of the National Assembly (parliament) of Venezuela and self-proclaimed interim president of the country Juan Guaido (C), speaks to media after a mass, in the San Jose de Chacao Church, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The president of the National Assembly (parliament) of Venezuela and self-proclaimed interim president of the country Juan Guaido (C), greets followers after a mass, in the San Jose de Chacao Church, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The president of the National Assembly (parliament) of Venezuela and self-proclaimed interim president of the country Juan Guaido (C), speaks to media after a mass, in the San Jose de Chacao Church, in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The head of parliament and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela on Sunday called two protests this week demanding that the military side with the citizens and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

In a message spread through his social networks, Juan Guaido called on Venezuelans to "go out on the street" in a "great national protest," which will take place between midday and 2pm local time (16.00-18.00 GMT) on Wednesday, to demand that the armed forces allow humanitarian aid to enter the country.