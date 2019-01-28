The head of parliament and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela on Sunday called two protests this week demanding that the military side with the citizens and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.
In a message spread through his social networks, Juan Guaido called on Venezuelans to "go out on the street" in a "great national protest," which will take place between midday and 2pm local time (16.00-18.00 GMT) on Wednesday, to demand that the armed forces allow humanitarian aid to enter the country.