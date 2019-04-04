Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido (C) takes part in the "Encounter with young leaders for Venezuela," at the Legislative Federal Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido (C, with blue tie, posing for selfie) takes part in the "Encounter with young leaders for Venezuela," at the Legislative Federal Palace, in Caracas, Venezuela, April 4, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Miguel Gutierrez

The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who has been acknowledged as the country's interim president by more than 50 countries, on Thursday called on young people to turn out for a weekend protest in all major cities and urged them not to get accustomed to living without basic services.

"On (April) 6 let's take to the streets and not for a second will we accustom ourselves to living like this," said the opposition leader during an event with student leaders at the National Assembly.