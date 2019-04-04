The head of Venezuela's opposition-controlled Parliament, Juan Guaido, who has been acknowledged as the country's interim president by more than 50 countries, on Thursday called on young people to turn out for a weekend protest in all major cities and urged them not to get accustomed to living without basic services.
"On (April) 6 let's take to the streets and not for a second will we accustom ourselves to living like this," said the opposition leader during an event with student leaders at the National Assembly.