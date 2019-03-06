Opposition leader and National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's president by about 50 countries, speaks during a session on March 6, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Opposition leader and National Assembly Speaker Juan Guaido, who is recognized as Venezuela's president by about 50 countries, said Wednesday that the expulsion of German Ambassador Daniel Kriener, a move ordered by the government of Nicolas Maduro, was a "threat" by a "regime" that lacked legal authority.

"Today, the regime, which is usurping power, which lacks the authority to declare anyone persona no grata, is simply engaging in coercion, it's just a threat, and that's how it should be taken by the free world, against an ambassador and a country ... that has provided much in the way of humanitarian aid," Guaido said.