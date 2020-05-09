Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Friday sidestepped addressing an agreement between one of his top advisers and United States contractor Sillvercorp, which the government accuses of being linked to the two recent failed maritime incursions, while challenging President Nicolas Maduro to detain him if he was, "brave enough."
"They invent new excuses to continue the persecution, to stop me. But I am telling you something very clearly: Maduro, if you are brave enough, go ahead,” Guaido said in messages on his social media late Friday after several days of silence. EFE-EPA