Handout photo made available by the Miraflores press of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro showing the passports of the two Americans detained in Venezuela during a press conference held by ministers and the military high command, in which ambassadors participate by videoconference and journalists, in Caracas, Venezuela, 06 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Miraflores press HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (C) speaks to hundreds of his supporters during a session of the National Assembly after a march called in the Las Mercedes sector, in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 March 2020. EPA-EFE/Rayner Pena R.

Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido on Friday sidestepped addressing an agreement between one of his top advisers and United States contractor Sillvercorp, which the government accuses of being linked to the two recent failed maritime incursions, while challenging President Nicolas Maduro to detain him if he was, "brave enough."

"They invent new excuses to continue the persecution, to stop me. But I am telling you something very clearly: Maduro, if you are brave enough, go ahead,” Guaido said in messages on his social media late Friday after several days of silence. EFE-EPA