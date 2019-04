Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters during an event in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, on Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Rayner Peña

The Head of the Venezuelan Parliament Juan Guaido, meets with public employees at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Apr. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The head of the opposition-controlled parliament and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela on Monday urged public sector workers to rebel against current ruler Nicolas Maduro, whom he accused of being a usurper.

Juan Guaido, who has been recognized as Venezuela's legitimate president by dozens of countries and organizations, including the United States and the European Union, was addressing a gathering of union representatives at the parliament’s headquarters in the capital city, Caracas.