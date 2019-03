Venezuelan Carlos Vecchio, ambassador in the US talks with Efe about the international pressure campaign against the Venezuelan ruler, Nicolas Maduro, and the possible role that Spain and the EU on March 21, 2019 in Washington, USA. EPA-EFE/ Shawn Thew

The man representing Venezuelan self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido in the United States is urging Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to convince his European Union partners to impose tougher sanctions on incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

"It seems to me, (that) what Maduro's government has to understand is that the pressure is just beginning and it is the moment to increase it," Carlos Vecchio said in an interview with EFE.